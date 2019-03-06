Kwhite The Kontrary: Pettiest Reactions To Kylie Jenner’s “SELF-MADE” Billionaire Crown
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Twitter Scoffs At Kylie’s “Self-Made” Title On Flip
Hahahahaha Forbes defleee tried it by crowning famed JennerDashian product Kylie a “self-made” billionaire despite her growing up filthy rich in a world-famous family. It’s Hee-larious and it kicked off YET ANOTHER hilarious petty party across Twitter.
Peep the pettiest reactions to billionaire Kylie being “self-made” on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.