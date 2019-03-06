Kwhite The Kontrary: Pettiest Reactions To Kylie Jenner’s “SELF-MADE” Billionaire Crown

“Kylie Jenner is the youngest self made billionaire” Me: SELF MAAADE??? pic.twitter.com/gsr2ScBFBw — Ashar (@AsharPrime) March 5, 2019

Twitter Scoffs At Kylie’s “Self-Made” Title On Flip

Hahahahaha Forbes defleee tried it by crowning famed JennerDashian product Kylie a “self-made” billionaire despite her growing up filthy rich in a world-famous family. It’s Hee-larious and it kicked off YET ANOTHER hilarious petty party across Twitter.

Kylie Jenner is NOT A SELF MADE millionaire. #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/r8rwZ82kyS — Raquel 🤙 (@quelllzz) March 5, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to billionaire Kylie being “self-made” on the flip.