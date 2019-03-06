Put Him Under The Jail: R. Kelly’s Interview Meltdown Is Getting Him Dragged In The Name Of Disgust

R. Kelly’s Bizarre Interview

R. Kelly broke his pedophile a$$ silence on CBS This Morning with Gayle King. He…um…looked like a damn fool. He cried. He punched his fist. He lost his damn mind and convinced absolutely zero humans that he’s innocent. All he did was add fuel to the fire that he is in fact the rapist he denies being. He was aggressive. He was stuttering. He was cursing.

Beyond that, he looked like a whole a$$ fool.

“Sir, we have you on the self-checkout camera ringing up steak as bananas.” Me: pic.twitter.com/YNVBb9w2EQ — Kanye invented music. (@yoyotrav) March 6, 2019

At least there are fantastic memes coming his way. Glory! Take a look…