Make Him Want You: A Gallery Of Tight-Bodied, Glo Up Reasons Stevie J Is (Maybe) Still Bugging Joseline For Pics Of Her No-No Place

Joseline Hernandez Looking Good

One of the big news stories yesterday came from Joseline putting Stevie J on blast for allegedly sending her messages trying to see her buck naked in the morning even while he’s married to Faith Evans.

While that’s pretty foul if it’s true we, um, sort of get it.

In the last few months, Joseline has been looking as fine as ever and we see what Stevie might be missing. She’s been posting traps and thirsty pics for a while now and we can see why Stevie is dying for a peep.

Forgot? Take a look.