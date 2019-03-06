Make Him Want You: A Gallery Of Tight-Bodied, Glo Up Reasons Stevie J Is (Maybe) Still Bugging Joseline For Pics Of Her No-No Place

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

View this post on Instagram

Solamente una Dama🌹

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

Joseline Hernandez Looking Good

One of the big news stories yesterday came from Joseline putting Stevie J on blast for allegedly sending her messages trying to see her buck naked in the morning even while he’s married to Faith Evans.

While that’s pretty foul if it’s true we, um, sort of get it.

In the last few months, Joseline has been looking as fine as ever and we see what Stevie might be missing. She’s been posting traps and thirsty pics for a while now and we can see why Stevie is dying for a peep.

View this post on Instagram

Solo doy placer papi lindo!

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

Forgot? Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

Last night @deliciousraw VIP dinner!

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

View this post on Instagram

Today’s flow!

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

View this post on Instagram

In my own dreams!

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

View this post on Instagram

👅

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Best of both worlds ass and feet @rocsidiaz my #1

    A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

    View this post on Instagram

    👅

    A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.