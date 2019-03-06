I Believe I Can Lie: R. Kelly Konspiciously Kries During First Post-Jail Interview [Video]

For some reason, R. Kelly decided it would be a good idea to do a TV interview amid his severe sexual abuse charges. On Tuesday, the singer — who has been accused of partaking in sexual acts with three children older than 13 but younger than 17 — spoke out in his first post-jail interview since turning himself in to Chicago police last month.

He opened up to CBS This Morning with Gayle King saying:

“They’re going back to the past and they trying to add all of this stuff now to that, to make all of the stuff that’s going on now [feel] real to people. be stupid of him to hold girls against their will. Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to; love me if you want. But just use your common sense.

Kelly added:

“How stupid would it be for me with my crazy past and what I’ve been through? I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me. I’m fighting for my f****** life.”

The 52-year old was charged in on Feb. 22 with 10 counts of felony aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces three to seven years in prison for each count. Check out R. Kelly’s tearful plea above.

See the full interview when it airs Wednesday morning on CBS.