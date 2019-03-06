Tamera Mowry-Housley & Her Hueless Hubby Force Fed Us An Interracial Emoji…And The Tweets Are PETTY

Emoji Blacklash: “Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Husband Is White, We Get It” – The Internet

Tamera, sis. Twitter is over you bringing up Adam’s race.

In case you missed it, “The Real” host Tamera Mowry-Housley promoted a new interracially coupled emoji to followers. Tam used her and Adam as an example of love that went unrepresented once upon a time to accompany the cartoon couple. It’s an endearing post, but since Tamera is ALWAYS bringing up Adams race in conversation, critics are kinda exhausted…

Are YOU annoyed by this post?

To be fair, The Housleys were asked to promote the emoji, so it wasn’t to just annoy folks. Fortunately for us, the jokes were already flying…

Tamera will literally die if she doesn't mention she has a white husband once a month https://t.co/67RvwxYbke — RGB (@swinfrey) March 6, 2019

Hit the flip to see how savagely folks responded to Tamera and Adams interracial emoji post. Things got PETTY.