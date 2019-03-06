“Shake” The Good Samaritan Slams Would-Be Robber In Miami [Video]

Good Samaritan Named “Shake” Foils Robbery

A good samaritan’s selfless act (and enthusiasm) is going viral. Chrishad Charlton better known as “Shake” recently saw a man try to rob two elderly people outside a Miami Wells Fargo and sprang into action. Shake told authorities that he demanded that the robber get out of his getaway car after he mugged two men ages 82 and 79.

That’s when a body slamming situation ensued.

“I get him on the ground, hold him down, put my arm and knee in his back and put his hands behind his back. I’m like, ‘Man, ain’t no move, ain’t no move.’ He’s still trying to struggle,” said Shake who was bitten by the would-be robber. “He’s still trying to squirm. I go in his back pocket and get his ID until the police come, and I give them the ID and stuff,” he said.

The suspect has since been arrested on charges of strong-arm robbery, attempted kidnappings, two counts of battery on a person 65 years old or older and two counts of battery.