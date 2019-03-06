RHOA: Shamari Denies Wanting To Sloppily Smash Eva To ‘Top Model’ Molecules [Video]

Shamari Devoe Speaks On Being Drunk On RHOA

Shamari Devoe knows you think she wanted some lesbian loving with Eva Marcille on the latest episode of RHOA and she’s issuing a response.

The newbie was seen on Sunday’s episode sloppy drunk and aiming for Eva’s breast with her mouth during NeNe’s “Bye Wig” party.

According to Shamari who admits to drinking before the party even started, she was just joking around with the Top Model.

“Wait, I don’t remember that. Did I do that? It wasn’t lesbo,” said Shamari.

Eva later acknowledged that Shamari was probably (hopefully) just joking—and then recapped the moment the songstress threw up on her. As for Shamari she’s taking her tipsy RHOA moment in stride.

Well… they said it was a party, right? 💃 #RHOA — Shamari DeVoe (@ShamariDeVoe) March 4, 2019

Did YOU think Shamari was hitting on Eva???