Congratulations: Marques Houston Asks His Generation-Z Lover To Marry Him [Photos]

Marques Houston Pops The Question To Alleged Teen Lover

Marques Houston has finally asked his significant other, a young lady named Miya, to marry him.

Marques and Miya have been dating seriously since late last year according to their timelines. Miya is considered family, somewhat. Chris Stoke, Houston’s longtime manager refers to Miya as his daughter, she is besties with his own 20 year-old-seed.

Previously we reported that the 37-year-old hooked up with Miya and they connected in the name of Jehovah. Critics gathered in his comments over the age gap between Marques and Miya, who we presume may be about 18 years younger. However, age is no issue between these two lovers…

Hit the flip for more of Marques and Miya’s engagement flicks.