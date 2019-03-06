Samuel L. Jackson Talks About His Friendship With Brie Larson And His Yacht Trips With Magic Johnson [Video]

Samuel L. Jackson Dishes On His Italian Yacht Vacations

Samuel L. Jackson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about his role in Captain Marvel and how it felt playing a young Nick Fury sans-eye-patch.

While filming the movie, he became so close to his co-star Brie Larson that the two are now best friends–but that still doesn’t mean she gets an invite to Jackson’s infamous Italian yacht vacations with his other best friend, Magic Johnson.

Peep his interview below to hear all about his friendships, filming Captain Marvel, and more.