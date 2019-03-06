Black Girl Magic: Jordan Emanuel Makes History As The First Black Playboy Bunny Turned Playmate Of The Year

Stunning Model Chats With BOSSIP

Jordan Emanuel made history this year as the first African-American to become both a Playboy Playmate and Playmate of the Year.

Following in the footsteps of iconic Playboy models like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Marilyn Monroe, Emanuel is featured in her own magazine spread and will represent the brand for 2019.

Emanuel said she grew up watching former Playmates on TV like Anna Nicole, Jenny McCarthy and Kelly Monaco, but never dreamed that she would one day join their ranks.

“It was a brand that I appreciated,” Emanuel said. “It was a brand that I identified with. I never thought that it would end with me being a brand ambassador for all of 2019.”

The 27-year-old initially wanted to pursue journalism as her career, but after graduating from the University of Miami, she struggled to get a job in the field and instead began working in real estate development. But Emanuel said she didn’t like the nine to five grind and began to consider other career paths.

On a whim, the Baltimore born, New Jersey-bred stunner said she and a photographer friend did a photo shoot for social media – posting a photo a day for 25 days to mark her birthday. She was surprised when modeling agencies began flooding her DMs.

Emanuel – who in her spare time cofounded the women’s support nonprofit, “Women With Voices” – said she hopes to use her platform to highlight the diversity of experience among black women.

“I grew up in the suburbs, mostly around white people, so when I went to see my grandma in Atlanta, or I went to a family reunion, people would almost question my blackness,” Emanuel said., “So it was really important to demonstrate that black women are diverse. It doesn’t make us any less strong…I felt like I didn’t have any representation of people who looked like me, sounded like me and had that similar background.”