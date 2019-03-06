Feeling This Get Up? Kimmy Cakes Sports $10K Spotted Suit For Paris Fashion Week

In Parisian street style news…

Kim Kardashian Spotted At Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity parading around Paris Fashion Week. Kimmy Cakes was spotted by paparazzi wearing a vintage Azzedine Alaïa bodysuit with matching coat.

VOGUE reports that the vintage outfit is from fall 1991 and was originally worn by supermodel Deon Bray. Not only that it allegedly carries a hefty price; $10,000.

Kim also showed off her spotted suit on Instagram with a caption paying homage to Clueless when Cher Horowitz gets mugged.

“You don’t understand… this is an Alaia,” wrote Kim. Remember that line?

View this post on Instagram

You don’t understand…this is an Alaia

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

YOU tell us; are you feeling this get up???

