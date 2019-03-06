Rest In Peace: Body Positive Model Elly Mayday Dies After Battling Ovarian Cancer

Elly Mayday Dead At 30 Years Old

Body positive model Elly Mayday has passed away at the age of 30 years old after a longtime battle with cancer. Born Ashley Luther, she was known on Instagram for encouraging women to love themselves, as is.

According to Aol.com, Mayday was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer back in 2013, around the same time she was offered two modeling contracts. She went ahead with her dream, while simultaneously using photos in magazines and on social media to document her fight against the disease.

“When Mayday started posting about her ovarian cancer in 2013, she had 30,000 followers on Facebook. Her official fanpage page now has nearly 500,000,” Aol reports.

Mayday showed her scars, talked about what it was like to have ovarian cancer, and documented unexpected hair loss. Due to the type of chemotherapy she was receiving, it was unlikely Mayday lose her hair, but when she did, she told her followers:

“Our beauty comes out if we accept the changes we must face and allow ourselves to just embrace our differences. My beauty doesn’t come from my hair, no, my beauty comes from within.”

Mayday’s family announced her passing on her social media, saying in the post:

“She dreamed of making an impact on people’s lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you. You all inspired Ashley and we hope she did the same for you.”

We’re going to miss the young angel.

May she rest in peace.