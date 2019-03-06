Rest In Peace: Body Positive Model Elly Mayday Dies After Battling Ovarian Cancer
This time tomorrow I’m planning on heading back to Vancouver with my mom by my side. We’ve got to get more help and some answers to the pain and awful side effects of all I’ve endured. Hopefully a specialist or someone who knows more about immunotherapy can help. If you’ve recovered from bowel surgery, did probiotics help? I’m the thinnest I’ve been in my life and I just don’t think I can lose any more weight. The fact is that my bowels are working overtime, rumbling all hours of the night and churning whatever food I had into mush. I’ve been trying to keep hydrated and gain weight but the food just doesn’t stay with me. I drink a lot of electrolytes and I haven’t been puking which is a nice change. Cannabis has helped with appetite/sleep but these pain killers also feel like they are destroying my gut. 🐡 That’s all my life has been pretty much since I got out in October so that’s why I don’t post much, even though I know you guys are cool with me complaining here and there. So, we’re doing this again. I’m not sure I’ll be admitted immediately. I appreciate any advice you have on what you’ve been through. I’m not giving up hope, My body can get through this.
Elly Mayday Dead At 30 Years Old
Body positive model Elly Mayday has passed away at the age of 30 years old after a longtime battle with cancer. Born Ashley Luther, she was known on Instagram for encouraging women to love themselves, as is.
According to Aol.com, Mayday was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer back in 2013, around the same time she was offered two modeling contracts. She went ahead with her dream, while simultaneously using photos in magazines and on social media to document her fight against the disease.
“When Mayday started posting about her ovarian cancer in 2013, she had 30,000 followers on Facebook. Her official fanpage page now has nearly 500,000,” Aol reports.
Mayday showed her scars, talked about what it was like to have ovarian cancer, and documented unexpected hair loss. Due to the type of chemotherapy she was receiving, it was unlikely Mayday lose her hair, but when she did, she told her followers:
“Our beauty comes out if we accept the changes we must face and allow ourselves to just embrace our differences. My beauty doesn’t come from my hair, no, my beauty comes from within.”
Mayday’s family announced her passing on her social media, saying in the post:
“She dreamed of making an impact on people’s lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you. You all inspired Ashley and we hope she did the same for you.”
We’re going to miss the young angel.
Featured in @elleusa for the series created and shot by @sophiemayanne called @behindthescars_ Link in bio to read a few great stories of people learning acceptance and love for the marks we’ve been given. #scars #ellymayday #behindthescars #ellemagazine #article #lingerie
* sorry had to delete and repost* Let’s chat about the hair for a moment, shall we? I actually wasn’t suppose to lose my hair from the type of chemo I was given. There was a slight chance but it was a reassuring thing when told what mixture I’d be on. After 2 weeks I started to notice it come out in my brush. I thought, ah its cause I’m sitting in one spot, I’m not brushing it much, yada yada… Then it really wouldn’t stop. It was annoying, I was tying it up and it would come out with the tie. So I just got rid of it. I’m not upset. I am excited to see how it comes back. I’m also happy to have this second opportunity to show women they can beautiful without hair. All that beauty we hold in our heart comes out through in our eyes, our smiles, the glow of our skin and the way we speak. Our beauty comes out if we accept the changes we must face and allow ourselves to just embrace our differences. My beauty doesn’t come from my hair, no, my beauty comes from within. I’m excited to have another opportunity to show women that bald is beautiful. It’s something I’ve learned and my experience is what I share with all of you. That’s my gift. So bring on the photo shoots, the wigs, the fun. I’m gonna be a cute baldy once again 😍 I’m Particularly excited for a nice curly mullet that I’ll grow. Ahahah #bald #shorthair #buzzcut #buzzed #chemo #baldgirl #shorthair #chemotherapy #ellymayday #nohairdontcare #nohair #buzz #hairloss #baldgirl #baldgirlsrock
May she rest in peace.
