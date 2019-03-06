Hate It Or Love It?! Dave East Will Play Method Man In Hulu’s Upcoming Wu-Tang Series

Dave East To Play Method Man In Upcoming Series

Dave East is gonna be out here flexing his acting chops real soon.

According to reports from Deadline, the rapper is set as a series regular for Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and will portray the character of Shotgun.

Shotgun is known to be a popular Staten Islander who works as an assistant manager at a concession stand near the Statue of Liberty. He’s gifted with Hip-Hop’s rap element and manages to stay out of as much trouble as possible–and, of course, Shotgun is the one and only Method Man. Prior to his Wu-Tang fame, the emcee worked at the food concession stands for the Statue of Liberty.

Also included in the cast for this upcoming series is Julian Elijah Martinez who will play Divine, the CEO of Wu-Tang Productions and the brother of Wu-Tang frontman RZA. Divine’s role has been described as a street smart gentleman who condones tough love on his younger brother Bobby, who ends up getting locked up. His challenge is to keep the Wu-Tang operation going smoothly from behind bars.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a 10-episode drama that will chronicle the wee beginnings of the Wu-Tang Clan in Staten Island, New York set in the early ’90s. It will follow the quest of Bobby Diggs aka the RZA–played by Ashton Sanders–to accumulate twelve young black men who want to fade away from their life of crime and rise to fame through the art of rap.

On this project, both RZA and Method Man serve as executive producers along with Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo. Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, and the estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard are set as the consulting producers for the series.