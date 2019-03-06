“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Boogie Reveals Plans To Follow His Father’s Footsteps With New Business

Boogie Speaks To His Father About New Career Plans

It’s amazing to see Boogie and Dame Dash bonding after the rough patch they went through previously on “Growing Up Hip Hop”. That’s why we couldn’t wait to share an exclusive clip from this Thursday’s brand new episode. Check it out below:

Briana seems to be spiraling… But at least Boogie is doing better riiiiight?!

Here’s more about the episode:

After a blind date disaster, Angela is blindsided when Romeo surprises her in New York. Jojo panics to pull off a marriage proposal. In the aftermath of an explosive birthday brawl, Briana’s invite to Boogie’s important showcase has everyone on edge.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “Will You Be My Feyonce?” – Airs Thursday, March 7 at 9/8C on WeTV

Will you be watching?