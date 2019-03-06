Couch Convos: Safaree & Erica Mena Give Us An Unfiltered Look At Their Relationship [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Erica Mena And Safaree Get Their Youtube Channel Started

Are we really surprised that Safaree and Erica Mena already have a couples Youtube channel?

Fans of this budding Love & Hip Hop relationship are in luck, because just a few days after launching their channel, these two have posted their first video together. They take us behind-the-scenes of their day-to-day life and show us what its like to be chillin with them on the couch.

Are you here for this new channel?!

