Couch Convos: Safaree & Erica Mena Give Us An Unfiltered Look At Their Relationship [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Erica Mena And Safaree Get Their Youtube Channel Started
Are we really surprised that Safaree and Erica Mena already have a couples Youtube channel?
Fans of this budding Love & Hip Hop relationship are in luck, because just a few days after launching their channel, these two have posted their first video together. They take us behind-the-scenes of their day-to-day life and show us what its like to be chillin with them on the couch.
Are you here for this new channel?!
