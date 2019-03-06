Taylor Swift Takes Aim At “Petty Bully” In New ELLE Magazine Interview…And We All Know Who She’s Talking About

Taylor Swift Covers Elle Magazine, Talks Beef With Kim Kardashian

We were all tuned in when Kim Kardashian called Taylor Swift out with blaring snake emojis, claiming the “I Did Something Bad” singer lied when she said she didn’t approve Kanye West’s “Famous” lyrics.

Not only did Kim K. hit Twitter with all the shade, she hit Snapchat with video recordings of Taylor Swift on the phone with West, in which she seemed to give the rapper her blessing. Branded a liar, it didn’t take long for Kim K. fans to attack Taylor’s IG account with endless snake emojis.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Now, covering the April 2019 issue of Elle magazine, Taylor Swift references her beef with Kim K.

In a list of 30 things she learned before turning 30, Taylor speaks on bullying. She said:

“I learned that disarming someone’s petty bullying can be as simple as learning to laugh. In my experience, I’ve come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously. A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans. It’s the Stadium Tour equivalent of responding to a troll’s hateful Instagram comment with ‘lol.’ It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

Although Taylor never mentions Kim by name, her statement was pretty obviously directed at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Do you think she was bullied?