“Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive: Waka Says Tammy Hurt HIM When She Said THIS [VIDEO]

Tammy And Waka Flocka Get Real Over Trust Issues

Happy HUMP Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you! Tammy and Waka Flocka stand in front of Judge Toler to see if Waka is committed and things get really real for them. Watch below:

Check out more details from the episode:

The couples sweat it out in the hot seat during a surprise lie detector test and deception is indicated. The stars hit the club for a single’s night out where temptation strikes at every turn, and someone gets caught in the act.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “LYIN’ DIRTY” – Airs Thursday, March 7th at 10/9C on WeTV

Will you be watching?