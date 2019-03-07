Porsha Williams’ Winter White Baby Shower Included Ice Sculptures, Sweets And THIS RHOA Reconciliation

Porsha Williams’ Baby Shower

Porsha Williams’ baby shower was an opulent celebration. The mommy-to-be had an 80 guest winter white themed party to celebrate “baby PJ” that was attended friends, fellow housewives and family.

PEOPLE magazine covered Porsha’s shower that included ice sculptures, white flowers from Akeem Clayton and a white-and-rose-gold color palette.

According to Porsha, she was happy to feel the love from people who “genuinely support her.”

“The day was magical,” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s issue, sharing a collection of photos from the stunning shower thrown by her “loving fiancé,” Dennis McKinley and planned alongside ellyB Events. “It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me.”

Guests dined on hors d’oeuvres like seasonal fruit, baked brie, teriyaki chicken tenderloin and shrimp ceviche before eating from a buffet that included organic kale salad, lemon rosemary chicken breast with caper sauce, pan-seared salmon with red-onion marmalade, roasted potatoes, orecchiette pasta with chardonnay cream sauce and pesto, green beans and grilled ciabatta as well as house-made banana pudding and Georgia peach cobbler.

Porsha wore a custom, handmade dress by Derron Cherry and was styled by Jeremy Hanes who proudly posted her on his IG.

Attendees included Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton and Monique Samuels…

and a smiling and happy Kenya Moore was also on hand once again proving that she and Porsha have fully RHOA reconciled.

Porsha also told PEOPLE that she’s most looking forward to looking into baby PJ’s “eyes for the first time” and for baby PJ to meet her father Dennis McKinley.

“I’m also excited for her to meet her daddy face-to-face for the first time. I lost my father years ago — he was a really special man. It’s hard at times, but keeping his memory alive is important to me.”

Sweet.

