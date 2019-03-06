Marinated Pork Shoulder Mario Batali Forfeits His 16 Restaurants Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Mario Batali Forfeits 16 Restaurants Behind Sexual Assault Allegations

As we previously reported, chef Mario Batali has been accused of numerous sexual assault allegations and today we find out exactly what those allegations have cost him.

His career.

According to The New York Times, Batali and his restauranteur business partners in the Bastianich family have officially ended their partnership and Mario Batali is no longer the owner and proprietor of 16 restaurants.

Mr. Batali “will no longer profit from the restaurants in any way, shape or form,” said Tanya Bastianich Manuali, who will head day-to-day operations at a new company, as yet unnamed, created to replace the Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group.

But the restaurant isn’t the only source of income that the salt-crusted chef is losing because of his sick sexual misconduct with women…

Mr. Batali is also selling his shares in Eataly, the fast-growing global chain of luxury Italian supermarkets. “Eataly is in the process of acquiring Mr. Batali’s minority interest in Eataly USA,” said Chris Giglio, a spokesman for that company.

