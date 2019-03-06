Get Your Life Together: Vincent Herbert Sued For Skipping Rent, Accused Of Bouncing Checks

Vince Herbert Accused Of Skipping Rent and Writing Bad Checks In Separate Lawsuits

Vince Herbert STILL can’t seem to get his finances in order. Tamar Braxton’s estranged hubby is being sued by two different people for allegedly shortchanging them. One lawsuit is over unpaid rent and the other is over writing a bad check then shutting down his account.

According to The Blast, Herbert is being sued by a company called NK Real Estate Investments. Herbert apparently entered into a one-year lease over a Los Angeles condo back in December 2018. He was supposed to pay $37,000 a month but allegedly did not pay in February. He was served last month with a three-day notice to pay rent or quit. The company sued Herbert for the unpaid rent of $38,850, plus other costs.

In a separate lawsuit, a woman named Dakota Sal accusing him of writing her two checks totaling $10,000 last month. She says both bounced and the account is now closed. So far it’s unknown how Vince will be responding to the claims.

Get your life together Vince!