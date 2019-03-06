Awww: The Moment Joe Budden Proposed To Cyn Santana Was Captured By #LHHNY Cameras [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana - Angie Martinez BBQ

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Shareif Ziyadat

#LHHNY: Joe Budden Proposed To Cyn Santana

The moment Joe Budden popped the question to Cyn Santana….and said YES…was played out on tv, of course. True to form, Joe pulled out the ring in front of his live podcast crowd. Hit play to see how Cyn reacted to the gesture.

Are you feeling these two as a potentially married couple?

Categories: For Your Information, News, Uncategorized

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.