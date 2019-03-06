Awww: The Moment Joe Budden Proposed To Cyn Santana Was Captured By #LHHNY Cameras [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
#LHHNY: Joe Budden Proposed To Cyn Santana
The moment Joe Budden popped the question to Cyn Santana….and said YES…was played out on tv, of course. True to form, Joe pulled out the ring in front of his live podcast crowd. Hit play to see how Cyn reacted to the gesture.
Are you feeling these two as a potentially married couple?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.