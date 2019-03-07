Meet Tetona Jackson – Star Of BET’s New Series “Boomerang”

Rising Actress Talks Working With Lena Waithe & Halle Berry & More With BOSSIP

Tetona Jackson wants you to know her new show, “Boomerang” on BET, isn’t a remake of the 90s cult classic.

The new show picks up on where the 1992 movie starring Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens and Halle Berry left off, continuing the story of womanizing ad exec, Marcus (Murphy) and his colorful love life.

Jackson stars as Simone Graham – the daughter of Marcus and Angela (Berry) – in the ensemble cast about young black professionals in Atlanta.

“It’s such an iconic film, so I thought it was really cool that they were doing an extension of the film and not redoing the film,” Jackson told us by phone from L.A., where she’s now based. “As soon as I read the script and read my character, I instantly fell in love and wanted to be a part of it.”

This new iteration of “Boomerang” focuses on a younger cast of characters, but Jackson said the show is filled with references to the original movie and appeals to both millennials and mature audiences alike.

Another big plus of being on the show was getting to work with both Lena Waithe and Halle Berry, who were executive producers on the project, Jackson said.

“Lena was very hands-on with the project,” Jackson explained. “She flew back and forth to Atlanta when we were filming. She’s a boss…To be around her was a lot of fun and a great learning experience.”

Berry was away from the set as she filmed John Wick III in London, Jackson said she got to spend time with her at the Television Critics Association.

“She has such a great light, a great spirit,” Jackson said. “So down to earth, such a beautiful soul.”

Jackson got the entertainment bug at an early age, Her father was a jazz musician, and she was a dancer for many years before transitioning into acting. Besides “Boomerang,” she has appeared on several movie and TV projects over the years, including “Victorious,” and teen dance drama “All Styles,” and the Hulu series “All Night.”

The actress said she hopes to return to Atlanta to film a second season of the show.

“I’m so excited and blessed to be part of this project and I’m excited to see where it goes,” she said.