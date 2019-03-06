Gina Rodriguez & Lakeith Stanfield Play Estranged Lovers In ‘Someone Great’ Trailer [Video]

The New Flick Will Hit Netflix In April

It seems Gina Rodriguez is taking a break from her colorblind confessions to star in a new romantic comedy headed for Netflix.

In Someone Great, Rodriguez plays Jenny, an aspiring music journalist who gets her dream job in San Francisco. The only issue is she has to leave New York City, and her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to break up with her. To ease the pain, Rodriguez plans a night to remember with her two best friends.

The flick stars DeWanda Wise from She’s Gotta Have It fame and Brittany Snow from Pitch Perfect.

Considering Rodriguez doesn’t have the best reputation in Black public opinion, the response should be interesting for this movie arriving on Netflix April 19. Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you’re adding it to your list.