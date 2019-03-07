Minneapolis Litt: Metro Boomin & Gunna Headlining Spotify’s RapCaviar In April

Metro Boomin & Gunna Headlining Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in Minneapolis on 4/5

Spotify’s RapCaviar Live is returning to the stage with headliners Metro Boomin and Gunna on April 5 at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, MN. The show will also feature Blueface, Roddy Ricch and YBN Cordae.

Following the launch of RapCaviar Live in 2017, Spotify continues to showcase some of today’s hottest rappers to their biggest fans around the country. Produced in partnership with Live Nation Urban, RapCaviar Live is inspired by Spotify’s highly influential flagship hip hop playlist, RapCaviar, which encompasses a collection of fresh hip hop tracks. RapCaviar is one of Spotify’s biggest playlists with over 11 million followers.

Since its inception in August 2017 with a kickoff show in Atlanta headlined by Gucci Mane, RapCaviar Live has made stops in Toronto, Chicago, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York and Houston. Previous artists on the tour include Chance the Rapper, Migos, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD, A$AP Mob, Dipset, Lil’ Pump, Playboi Carti, Mike WiLL Made-It and more.

Presale tickets will be available to Spotify fans through the Spotify Fans First presale on Wednesday, March 6. General on-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com on Friday, March 8, all at 10am CST.