Throw Away The Key: R. Kelly Arrested AGAIN–This Time For $161,000 In Unpaid Child Support

R. Kelly Arrested Over Unpaid Child Support

Just hours after the release of his now viral Gayle King interview, R.Kelly’s back behind bars.

The perverted Pied Piper’s been taken into custody after failing to comply with a judge’s order that he pay more than $161,000 in back child support. That makes sense considering that he didn’t have the $100,000 bail that was set for him on the criminal sex abuse charges and took a handout from a gravely GOOFY daycare owner.

Now The Chicago Tribune’s reporting that Kelly had a closed court hearing in the Daley Center and walked out accompanied by Cook County sheriff’s deputies.

“He’s in our custody,” said Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office says he MUST pay $161,663 to be released from jail. His next court date is March 13.

