Get Well Soon For 1,000: Alex Trebek Announces Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek Announces Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek made a harrowing announcement today. The “Jeopardy” host took to social media to tell the world that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week, I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” said Trebek, 78. “Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, ” he added. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease.”

He also humorously added that he HAS to beat the disease because he’s got another 3 years in his Jeopardy contract.

We’re sending best wishes Alex Trebek’s way and we’re glad to see he’s in good spirits. Keep fighting!