Get Well Soon For 1,000: Alex Trebek Announces Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Battle
Alex Trebek Announces Pancreatic Cancer Battle
Alex Trebek made a harrowing announcement today. The “Jeopardy” host took to social media to tell the world that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week, I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” said Trebek, 78.
“Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, ” he added. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease.”
He also humorously added that he HAS to beat the disease because he’s got another 3 years in his Jeopardy contract.
We’re sending best wishes Alex Trebek’s way and we’re glad to see he’s in good spirits. Keep fighting!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.