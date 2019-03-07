For The Teeny Boppers: FDA Testing Finds Asbestos In 3 Claire’s Products

Asbestos Found In Claire’s Products

The FDA is issuing a warning about products found at an accessories chain. Three cosmetic products found at Claire’s have tested positive for tremolite asbestos according to the FDA.

The FDA began testing products after a Rhode Island mom decided to have her daughter’s Claire’s makeup tested for asbestos back in 2017.

The mom told Turn10 that the test reportedly came back positive but Claire’s denied the claims. Products were pulled out of caution but now the FDA’s stepped in and confirmed there’s indeed asbestos in the products.

“The FDA is today announcing the results of these tests, said The Food & Drug Administration in a statement this week. “Those tests confirmed the presence of asbestos in three of the product samples collected from Claire’s and one of the product samples collected from Justice. All suspect Justice products, including the one testing positive for asbestos, were previously recalled from the market in 2017. The FDA issued a Safety Alert today warning consumers to not use three of Claire’s products: Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17; Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15; and, Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17 because they tested positive for asbestos.”

The FDA added that Claire’s refused to comply with their request and they can’t force a recall, so they’re therefore warning consumers not to use these products.

Claire’s has since released a statement confirming that the products have been removed. They’ve also shunned the FDA for releasing test results with “significant errors.”

At Claire's, customer safety is paramount, and we pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality and safest products. We wish to address today's FDA warning that three cosmetic items sold by Claire's may have been contaminated with asbestos.

Who do YOU believe? Claire’s or the FDA???