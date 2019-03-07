Lord As My Shepherd: Ashanti Took Her Damn Near Impossible Bawdy To Carnival And Shut Ish Dowwwwwwn
Ashanti Kills It At Carnival
As you know, Bossip is your Carnival Bae headquarters as we love showing you the very, very best that the festivities have to offer. Occasionally celebrities will join in and put their thick foot forward. This year, Ashanti was the showstopper. She went down to Trinidad and put her bawdy all the way on blast.
Ashanti was really out there living her best life and blessing all of us. Take a look at all of her glory…
View this post on Instagram
•Soca To The Universe• Look out for D Road Video Coming Soon! @machelmontano @ashanti #culture #fortheFANS #Appreciatethegreats #soca #machelmontano #releaseit #famalay #trinidadcarnival #trinidad #socamusic #videooftheday #music #dance #follow #goat #legend #classic #roadmarch #ilovesoca #caribana #love #oldschool #ashanti
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even explain the amount of fun I had!!!!! One of the best experiences Ever!!! @machelmontano we havin a winin party!!!! Lmaooo 🤣😂thankuuuuuu for everything!!! Welcoming me & my family to the soca life & soca music!!! Trinidad Thanku soooooo much for showing me so much love!!! Truly humbled!!! Love yallll!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹❤️❤️❤️ costume @monduc1 📸 @andrea_de_silva_photography #machelmonday
View this post on Instagram
Machel Monday x @ashanti 🇹🇹💚 MAKEUP: BY ME @_jenniferashley HAIR: @kalief_w _ {Product details} FACE: @makeupforeverofficial and @ajcrimson contour palette CHEEK: @maccosmetics Mineralized skin finish and @colourpopcosmetics blush @danessa_myricks Luminous veil and Enlight highlighter EYES: @juviasplace Masquerade palette and @coastalscents Matte shadows and @colourpopcosmetics Glitterally Obsessed @inglot_usa LIPS: @maccosmetics Cork liner, @colourpopcosmetics Matte liquid lipstick BROWS: @benefitcosmetics 4/3.5 shaped by the fabulous @damoneroberts LASHES: @ebonebeauty (OMG they’re bomb) BODY: @gleam_melaniemills Body radiance in Deep Gold _ #ashanti #trinidadcarnival #trinidad #carnival #bts #celebrity #celebritymua #machelmonday #machelmontano #glam #benefitcosmetics #makeupforever #danessamyricks #maccosmetics #colourpopcosmetics #colourpop #blackgirlsrock #BEATBYJASHLEY #lashes #ebonebeauty
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Trinidad 🇹🇹 was such an amazing experience thank you @ashanti 💋 for being a perfect canvas to paint on. #BEATBYJASHLEY _ #ashanti #trinidadcarnival #trinidad #carnival #bts #celebrity #celebritymua #machelmonday #machelmontano #glam #benefitcosmetics #makeupforever #danessamyricks #maccosmetics #colourpopcosmetics #colourpop #blackgirlsrock #BEATBYJASHLEY #lashes #ebonebeauty
View this post on Instagram
American singer Ashanti performs Machel Monday at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad. – – – – – #carnival2019 #trinidadcarnival #machelmontano #trinidad #culture #trinidadandtobago #igcaribbean #photography #photographer #instagram #caribbean #island #tourism #picoftheday #ashanti #fun #dance #music #machelmonday
View this post on Instagram
“Girls Just Wanna Have FUN IN THE SUN ☀️ 🎭🇹🇹” @ashanti … A Juan Lennon Awong Portrait 📸.. #carnivalmonday … . #carnival2019 #mellow #ashanti #trinidad&tobago #carnival #queensparksavannah #caribbean #style #happy #smile #fun #cute #photooftheday #joy #enjoy #love #lovelife #portraits #portrait #portraits_ig #pixel_ig #portraiture #expofilm3k #portrait_perfection #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_universe
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.