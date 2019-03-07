Lord As My Shepherd: Ashanti Took Her Damn Near Impossible Bawdy To Carnival And Shut Ish Dowwwwwwn

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Ashanti Kills It At Carnival

As you know, Bossip is your Carnival Bae headquarters as we love showing you the very, very best that the festivities have to offer. Occasionally celebrities will join in and put their thick foot forward. This year, Ashanti was the showstopper. She went down to Trinidad and put her bawdy all the way on blast.

Ashanti was really out there living her best life and blessing all of us. Take a look at all of her glory…

View this post on Instagram

Le corps de malade!#ashanti

A post shared by Crasy Nanou (Compte pro) (@nanou1910) on

View this post on Instagram

🇹🇹🔥🙌🏽

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

#Machelmonday Magical. 🇹🇹

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

