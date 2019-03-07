Pee’s Seeds: Lira Galore And Kaylar Will Model Their Month Apart Baby Bumps

Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ QC Babies Are Almost Here!

It looks like Lira Galore and Pee Thomas‘ baby is almost here, but his other baby’s mama may pop first!

Both Lira and Kaylar Will took to instagram to show off their baby bumps, with nearly identical captions. The ladies are both 8 months and 9 months along, respectively. Back in December 2018, Lira had confirmed with fans that she was indeed knocked up with her ex-boyfriend’s baby after suspicion he had been expecting a baby already with model Kaylar Will spread online.

Here is Lira with her 8-month bump.

Hit the flip to see Kaylar’s 9-month bump…who will pop first do YOU think?