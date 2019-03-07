Pee’s Seeds: Lira Galore And Kaylar Will Model Their Month Apart Baby Bumps

- By Bossip Staff
Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ QC Babies Are Almost Here!

It looks like Lira Galore and Pee Thomasbaby is almost here, but his other baby’s mama may pop first!

Both Lira and Kaylar Will took to instagram to show off their baby bumps, with nearly identical captions. The ladies are both 8 months and 9 months along, respectively. Back in December 2018, Lira had confirmed with fans that she was indeed knocked up with her ex-boyfriend’s baby after suspicion he had been expecting a baby already with model Kaylar Will spread online.

Here is Lira with her 8-month bump.

8 Months 👶🏽💕 @prettylittlething

Hit the flip to see Kaylar’s 9-month bump…who will pop first do YOU think?

9 months 💕 hair @sandraamikawigsuk

Sweet. More of Lira, Kaylar and their bumps after the flip!

🤰🏽💕

Last one of the Gold Series . ✨

Give em hell, mama 💛 Boots & top @shopakira

    Girly girl 💖 @fashionnova outfit

    My run ain’t done 💙 Dress @fashionnova

