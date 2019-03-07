Freak Like Me: Adina Howard Talks Hit 90s Song, Legacy & Her Life Today In New Episode Of “Unsung”

Adina Howard’s “Unsung” Episode Airs March 10 On TV One

Almost 25 years after Howard’s song “Freak Like Me” flaunted her sexuality and titillated the masses, Adina Howard is back in the spotlight with a new episode of “Unsung.”

“I wanted to get involved with Unsung because so many people have asked me where have I been, what happened,” Howard told BOSSIP. “And Unsung was a great platform to share that information.”

The show charts her humble beginnings in Grand Rapids, MI, to her rise in the music industry as an artist who wasn’t afraid to showcase her sexuality. In fact, the album cover from her debut records, “Do You Wanna Ride” featured Howard bent over a car in black booty shorts and her staring at the camera suggestively.

Howard said her persona on stage and screen were entirely her, and she wasn’t an artist who’d had their image crafted by the record company.

“That’s truly by divine design,” Howard said. “I am who I am…that’s who I was.”

Despite “Freak Like Me” selling half a million copies and her album going platinum, Howard said she was ultimately blacklisted by the music industry after she made offensive comments about the head of her record label.

The didn’t stop her from continuing to tour around the world and she released a new album, “Resurrection,” a year and a half ago.

“Regardless of what may come your way, as long as you hold onto the divine, and have a support network, you can do anything,” she said.

Although her time on the top of the charts was short-lived, today’s artists like Iggy Azealia, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna appear to have taken inspiration from Howard, something she said she’s flattered by.

“You know, the whole point of going through what I went through in the music industry was making it easier for other female artists to come through the door,” Howard said. “I’m very pleased and very proud that they are able to express their sexuality.”