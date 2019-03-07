So Sad: Billionaire Diamond Trader Dies During Penis Enlargement Surgery
Ehud Arye Laniado, 65, Died During Penis Enlargement Operation
The world is moving forward with one less billionaire this morning after tragedy struck during a penis enlargement surgery in Paris this week.
A diamond trader has died after ‘suffering a heart attack’ during a penis enlargement operation in Paris according to Daily Mail. Ehud Arye Laniado, 65, was at an unidentified private clinic on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital on Saturday when complications during surgery proved fatal.
Belgian media reported that Laniado’s heart attack happened when a substance was injected into his penis. Mr Laniado’s company Omega Diamonds, which is based in the Belgian city of Antwerp, confirmed his passing in the following statement:
‘Farewell to a visionary businessman. It is with great sadness that we confirm that our founder Ehud Arye Laniado has passed away.’
In 2015, Mr. Laniado sold the world’s most expensive diamond called the Blue Moon of Josephine to Hong Kong businessman and convicted felon Joseph Lau Luen Hung for $48.4million. He reportedly owned the most expensive penthouse in Monaco worth more than £30million, as well as a house in the plush LA suburb of Bel Air, where he was said to have loved to drink bottles of Chateau Margaux with models and celebrities.
May he rest easy!
