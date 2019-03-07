F**k 12: Cops Caught On Camera Confronting And Detaining Black Colorado Man For Picking Up Trash

Cop Seen On Camera Harassing Black Man Picking Up Trash

Why can’t cops just leave us alone to mind our Black a$$ business?

Every day we log on to the internet and see yet another instance of police abusing their power to harass a Black person. According to NBCNews the latest example of this infuriating trend took place in Boulder, Colorado.

Police were seen on body cam footage confronting a man who was sitting inside an enclosed patio are with a “private property” sign on it. Officers approached the man to ask if he was allowed to be there and were told he was a resident and employee of the building in addition to presenting an ID card.

The overly aggressive pigs detained him anyway.

“You’re on my property with a gun in your hand, threatening to shoot me, because I’m picking up trash,” the man says. “I don’t have a weapon. This is a bucket. This is a clamp.” He can also be heard saying: “I’m not sitting down. I’m not sitting down, and you can’t make me.”

The cop then got on the radio and requested reinforcements for a man who was “unwilling to put down a blunt object”

At some point, the bacon boys determined that the man had a legal right to be there. The initial responding officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct.

F**k 12.