F**k 12: Cops Caught On Camera Confronting And Detaining Black Colorado Man For Picking Up Trash
Why can’t cops just leave us alone to mind our Black a$$ business?
Every day we log on to the internet and see yet another instance of police abusing their power to harass a Black person. According to NBCNews the latest example of this infuriating trend took place in Boulder, Colorado.
Police were seen on body cam footage confronting a man who was sitting inside an enclosed patio are with a “private property” sign on it. Officers approached the man to ask if he was allowed to be there and were told he was a resident and employee of the building in addition to presenting an ID card.
The overly aggressive pigs detained him anyway.
“You’re on my property with a gun in your hand, threatening to shoot me, because I’m picking up trash,” the man says. “I don’t have a weapon. This is a bucket. This is a clamp.”
He can also be heard saying: “I’m not sitting down. I’m not sitting down, and you can’t make me.”
The cop then got on the radio and requested reinforcements for a man who was “unwilling to put down a blunt object”
At some point, the bacon boys determined that the man had a legal right to be there. The initial responding officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct.
F**k 12.
