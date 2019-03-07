Stop The Domestic Violence: Nia Riley Says The Soulja Boy Was Physically Abusive And “Possibly” Blacked Her Eye

Nia Riley Details Soulja Boy’s History Of Abuse On Red Pill Podcast

Soulja Boy recently found himself in hot water after a video clip of him getting physical with Nia Riley on Marriage Bootcamp went viral.

An angry Soulja was seen screaming at a terrified Nia and putting his hands on her in a wildly inappropriate manner.

Nia recently talked to Van Lathan on his Red Pill Podcast and revealed that she’s had physical confrontations with Soulja that were WAY worse than what we saw on TV…

Nia exposes much more of Soulja’s violent behavior during the rest of the interview. You can listen in full on the following page.