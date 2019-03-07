SMH: Customers Say They Were Turned Away From Couple’s Massage For Being Gay

Couple Says They Were Turned Away For Massages Because They’re Gay

A man and his boyfriend say that they were denied a couple’s massage–which they had already booked and paid for–on Monday in Naples, Florida, because they’re gay. Now, the spa is backtracking by issuing an apology for the “misunderstanding” on Facebook.

Michael Levenosa shared a video of his confrontation with an employee of Joy Feet Spa after he and his boyfriend were allegedly that their massages would cost extra because a couple’s massage is for only a man and a woman. The video also shows the employee instructing the couple to call customer service in order to receive their refund.

My boyfriend and I decided that we wanted to have a relaxing Monday. So we Prepaid $109 and booked a couples massage at “joy feet spa” on pine ridge road. When we arrived the manager refused to service us because we are two gay men. He made it clear it had to be a man and a woman pic.twitter.com/SSSi0hh2GL — Michael Levenosa (@LevenosasWorld) March 4, 2019

“My boyfriend and I decided that we wanted to have a relaxing Monday. So we Prepaid $109 and booked a couples massage at ‘joy feet spa,’” Levenosa shared on both Twitter and Facebook. “When we arrived the manager refused to service us because we are two gay men. He made it clear it had to be a man and a woman. Even after we told him we already paid he still denied us the couples massage. Today my humanity has been tested.”

Levenosa told Yahoo Lifestyle that at first, he was confused by the man’s response. “I didn’t know if the Groupon was correct — I wasn’t sure what the problem was. Once I found out, I was in shock… After [this incident] we called every single spa in Naples, Florida, and they all said that they perform massages on couples of all genders.”