#BlackInkCrew: The OG Crew Is Back With Beef, Booties, And BULLETS?!? Must-Watch Super Trailer [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew Super Trailer For New Season
The original Black Ink Crew is on their way back to your TV and today we get the first opportunity to see exactly what to expect out of the new season in NYC.
Listen, there is some S#!T goin’ down this time and it looks like the beef could turn life-threatening…
DUTCHESS??!?! We’ll DEFINITELY be here for this one. How bout you?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.