A Lil’ Positivity: Watch Deputy’s Heart-Stopping Rescue Of 63-Year-Old Woman From Burning Home [Video]

The Man Is Praised As A Hero

One Texas deputy is getting all the praise for saving a woman from a burning trailer home, and his heroic act was caught on video.

According to ABC13, Deputy Roberto Martinez got the call of a fire emergency around 3:30 a.m on Tuesday. The burning trailer home housed a family of five adults and two children ages 7 months and 3 years old. All of them escaped through a window except for the grandmother Eloisa Martinez. She told ABC13 that she got trapped in the darkness and thick smoke.

Deputy Martinez had to break another window to rescue Eloisa. “The front door was completely engulfed,” said the deputy.

The video shows the deputy’s attempts at saving the grandmother, however, he says a dresser blocked his way in.

“It had to be at least six feet tall because it was up there, it was probably covering the entire window,” said the deputy.

“He broke the window and I had a cabinet there in the front, and so he pushed it over and I was able to crawl through and get to the window,” said Eloisa.

Eloisa called the deputy her godsend, saying that he saved her life. “If he wouldn’t have come when he did, I would probably be passed out on the ground, on the floor,” she said.

You can check out the rescue in the clip below.

FROM THE FLAMES: Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Roberto Martinez is being credited for heroism after he broke out the window of a burning trailer home and pulled a 63-year-old woman to safety, with the dramatic rescue captured by his body camera. https://t.co/o73oOd0swy pic.twitter.com/Yy6okxo3I5 — ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2019

Deputy Martinez says this was the first time he rescued someone from a fire, and he declined to be called a “hero.”

“I was just doing what I have to do. Anyone of us would have done it,” he said.

Both Deputy Martinez and Eloisa were treated at a hospital, then later released. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the start of the fire and haven’t determined its cause.

The family lost everything in the flames, so they started a GoFundMe account to help purchase items for the kids. You can check out the fundraiser here.