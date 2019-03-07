Won’t HE Do It?! T-Pain To Host This Year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

T-Pain To Host 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The blessings are abundant for T-Pain after he revealed it was his magical voice that mesmerized judges on The Masked Singer. According to reports, T-Pain will host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“The blessings keep rolling in,” T-Pain said in a statement, posted by JustJared. I am grateful and honored to host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues. Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. A special thanks to the iHeart team and FOX for having me.”

It looks like it will be a great night for music as John Legend, Alicia Keys, Halsey, and more are scheduled to perform and many of your faves are nominated.

Tune in Thursday, March 14 as the iHeartRadio Music Awards air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX.