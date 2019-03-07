The Belligerence: Crude Dude Crashes Live Newscast To Get His I.D. & Yell “Free R. Kelly” [Video]

Disrespectful Dude Crashes Live Press Conference

A clip from the following press conference has been going viral for all of the WRONG reasons. During a press conference to address R. Kelly’s child support arrest, some random guy crashes the question & answers session to yell “free R. Kelly”. The guy claims he was trying to pass in front of cameras to get his I.D., but why is he so rude???

Hit play at the 1:54 mark to see it.