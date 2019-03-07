Carpool Karaoke: Samuel L. Jackson & Brie Larson Sing A “7 Rings” Duet [Video]

Brie Larson And Samuel L. Jackson Take Carpool Karaoke

James Corden just blessed us with a special preview of Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson’s Carpool Karaoke episode. In the clip, the two drive through Los Angeles singing Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and take an intense lie detector test.

Peep the clip down below before the you can catch the full episode, airing this Friday on Apple Music.

