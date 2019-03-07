Chainz Gang: 2 Chainz Sits Court Side For Lake Show Then Gifts LeBron An Iced Out Necklace

2 Chainz Had A Front Row Seat To Watch LeBron Pass Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List

2 Chainz brought his wife and son to watch LeBron James and the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.

Chainz posted this video from his court side seat. How cute is Halo? We just love him. The Lakers lost the game, but LeBron passed Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time scoring list, so they still had something to celebrate. And celebrate they did!

2 Chains gave Bron Bron one of his Chainz as a gift.

ESPN captured the whole thing on video.

In case y’all didn’t know, LeBron served as an A&R on 2 Chainz new album ‘Rap Or Go To The League’…

Check out more photos from the game below, then hit the flip for LeBron’s words about passing MJ’s record.