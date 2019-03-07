Florida Cr-, Wait What?! Ex-Palm Beach Police Officer Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Attempted Murder Of Black Motorist

Florida Cop Convicted Of Killing Black Man

Listen, you already know how we come in here and drag the trash a$$ state of Florida to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean on the regular, but today, they finally did something worthy of our admiration.

According to the Miami Herald, for the first time in 30 years, a police officer has been convicted of an on-duty shooting death.

Thirty. Years.

Fired former cop Nouman Raja was found guilty of the manslaughter and attempted murder of 31-year-old Corey Jones back in October of 2015. Raja faces life in prison if the judge wishes it so.

Here’s what happened the night Nouman killed Corey Jones:

Raja was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked white van when he drove the wrong way up a darkened off ramp to Jones’ stalled SUV. Prosecutors said an audio recording showed Raja never identified himself and approached Jones aggressively, making him believe he was being robbed. They say that caused Jones to pull his legally possessed handgun. Raja then shot him repeatedly.

Raja’s lawyers attempted to argue that he feared for his life which caused him to shoot Corey Jones, but no dice.

Let this begin a trend of Florida and every other state locking up their murderous “police officers”.

Rest in peace Corey Jones.