Your Leash Is Up: Bed-Stuy Residents Push Dominatrix Community Out Calling Them “Transient Nefarious Characters”

The Brooklyn Residents Target A School They Don’t Want In The Neighborhood

The people of Bed-Stuy won’t let one dominatrix live her best BDSM life, and now they’re trying to push her out of the neighborhood.

According to New York Daily News, Charlotte Taillor runs a domination school in her Bedford-Stuyvesant home, and she’s saying her neighbors have driven instructors away and intimidated her students.

Taillor moved to Quincy Street near the end of December with dreams to build a community centered around the kink and domination culture.

Unfortunately, the people of Bed-Stuy were like naw homes.

Religious neighbor and block leader Lauri Miller started to complain, calling the school a “gentlemen’s sex club,” even though Taillor assured that no sex takes place there.

Before moving to Bed-Stuy, Taillor had her school in Crown Heights, Brooklyn where she said the business was very well received. She made the move because she needed a larger space.

“It was going to be awesome, a little kink community,” Taillor, 30, said. “We always had great relationships with the neighbors. We were always vocal about who we are. We are very proud and we have always told neighbors who we are.”

But Miller was still like nah.

Not even the self-defense classes Taillor offers were enough for her students and teachers to feel secure from Miller’s presence.

According to Taillor, Miller had time.

She says the lady would stand outside every other day, screaming hate speech and calling Taillor and her associates “filthy” and “weirdos.”

“Every time she is screaming we have to cancel workshops,” Taillor explained. “People who come to kink shops or want to get involved in the kink scene, don’t want to walk in if there is someone screaming outside looking at them. And this is people’s livelihood and they are leaving because they don’t want cops outside, or this lady screaming, and I understand them.”

Miller even took time out her schedule to write Taillor a harsh note:

“Your business and the characters that come to be serviced at your S&M KINKY FETISH business do create problems for me,” Miller wrote. “You bring transient nefarious characters to a community of families.”

Daaamn.

Miller also apparently denied going through Taillor’s trash in her lament.

“Let me assure you, I want nor desire to have any physical contact with you, your clients and especially your refuse,” Miller wrote.”Going through your garbage is not on my agenda.”

M’kay.

At a community meeting on Wednesday, Miller was even more vocal, saying she doesn’t feel safe when Taillor and her associates are around.

“It may be a prejudice of mine, but once the activity they have don’t get them off no more, what are they going to do, snatch a kid or a woman off the street? I mean some of these guys are really creepy looking and that’s what really bothers me,” said Miller, who led the anti-kink meeting. “Some of them are clean but others are creepy and it sends your spidey senses tingling.”

Miller said background checks might alleviate the community’s concerns, but some folks weren’t convinced.

“I’m very concerned for my kids and I think they (Taillor) need to go. I never had to worry for my kids, we are a community and this is not what we need,” said neighbor Mary Patrick, 26. The mom of six said she could hear strange noises — including whips and groans — from Taillor’s school.

Taillor assured the meeting participants that she didn’t want to disrupt the neighborhood.

“It’s their community,” Taillor told The Daily News. “I don’t have any intention to go into the community and mess anything up. I’ll leave, but it’s not a food truck that you can just get up and move.”

Taillor ain’t lying either.

According to Daily News, the mahogany throne and suspension rig are heavy. Not to mention, there are thousands of dollars worth of sex toys and a velvet curtain that has to be relocated. To cover the costs, Taillor had to resort to a GoFundMe page.

Smh.

Seems like the kink is getting kicked out and Taillor will have to take her sex-positive fetishes elsewhere.