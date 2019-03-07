Are You Here For It?! Idris Elba Is Set To Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

Idris Elba Will Take Will Smith’s Spot In Suicide Squad Sequel

Idris Elba is joining the cast of Suicide Squad, but he’s not exactly playing a new character.

According to reports from Variety, sources say that Elba is Warner Bros. choice to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in the film’s upcoming sequel. Smith was forced to bow out of the upcoming DC Comics movie due to some scheduling conflicts on his end, and it looks like the studio moved pretty quickly in finding another A-list actor to replace him before production is scheduled to start in September.

At the moment, it’s not known who else will be joining Elba in the cast for the sequel, but many believe Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn. James Gunn–the man behind both Guardians of the Galaxy films–is writing and directing the film. The release date is set for August 6, 2021.

The inner workings of this sequel come after the original Suicide Squad, starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Margo Robbie, became a box office hit when it landed in theaters back in 2016, grossing a whopping $746 million worldwide.

And as for Elba, he is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, which premieres on the streaming platform this spring. Ahead of his role in the Suicide Squad sequel, he will also appear on the big screen for The Fast and the Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as Universal’s Cats adaptation with James Corden, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Hudson.

