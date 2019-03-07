Hairline Club for My Mans: Desus & Mero Have A Solution For Your “Moonwalking Hairline” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Heavyweight Championship Of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" - Arrival

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

If You’re Concerned About Your Hairline, You Could Be In Luck

Since Desus & Mero made the move to Showtime, these skits might just be the best part of their new show. Because we only get 30 minutes once a week, the brand has been dropping some extras on Youtube to keep us entertained–and the latest short is pure comedy.

Resident hat-wearers Desus Nice and The Kid Mero know what it’s like to have a moonwalking hairline, so they wanna help out their community. Cue Hairline Club for My Mans a special, limited-time, imaginary offer from the Bodega Boys.

 

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, News, Pure Comedy

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.