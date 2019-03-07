On The Parisian Prowl: Kitty Kimmy Wears A Sheer Suit For Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Wears Azzedine Alaïa Again In Paris

Kim Kardashian’s once again getting the paparazzi all riled up in Paris.

Kimmy Cakes was once again seen on the Paris Fashion Week scene, wearing another vintage Azzedine Alaïa piece. This time she slipped into a sheer leopard print bodysuit from the designer’s 1991-1992 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection.

The outfit which was originally worn by Naomi Campbell caught not only the eye of the paps but fans who raved over Kimmy’s designer duds.

YOU tell us; are you feeling this get up???

Take another look on the flip.