Trapped In The Brainwash: Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Defend R. Kelly, Accuse Their Parents Of THIS [Video]

Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Defend R. Kelly

After R. Kelly had that EPIC meltdown with Gail King, the 52-year-old singer’s two brainwashed defiant girlfriends sat down in the hot seat.

Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, are apparently PISSED over the allegations that their Pied Piping boyfriend’s been getting dragged and they let their anger show on camera.

According to Azriel, everything in the “Surviving R. Kelly” doc is a lie—and while yes, she and Joycelyn are both with the singer she wouldn’t confirm or deny if they had threesomes with him. Instead, she said they’re “all a family” who go to amusement parks together.

Ma’am…

“How do we say this without being inappropriate? Is this a three-way relationship, or do you each have a separate relationship with him? How does this work? I’m curious,” King said. “Well, both of those,” Clary said. “We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are family all together. We have our moments where we sit and watch movies all together, we go to amusement parks all together.” “I’m not talking about, Azriel, going to movies and sitting, watching – going to parks. I’m talking about is it – is it a three-way sexual relationship between the three of you?” King asked. “Sexually, well, first of all, I’m not here to talk about my personal life, and I would never share with no one what I do in or outside of the bedroom. And as a woman, I’m sure you would not either,” Clary said. “No, I wouldn’t but I –” “Okay, then, so next question,” Clary said.

The two women who live with R. Kelly are defending him and their relationship with him. Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, told @GayleKing they love Kelly even though their families claim he has brainwashed them. https://t.co/7XhwSR4vD7 pic.twitter.com/B93mv0JBBM — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 7, 2019

Following that Azriel shockingly claimed that her parents who were seen on “Surviving R. Kelly” desperately searching for her had been trying to force her to take sexually suggestive photos with Kelly when she was 17 so that they could “blackmail” him.

(Suuuure thing, sis!)

