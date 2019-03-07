Trapped In The Brainwash: Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Defend R. Kelly, Accuse Their Parents Of THIS [Video]
After R. Kelly had that EPIC meltdown with Gail King, the 52-year-old singer’s two brainwashed defiant girlfriends sat down in the hot seat.
Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, are apparently PISSED over the allegations that their Pied Piping boyfriend’s been getting dragged and they let their anger show on camera.
According to Azriel, everything in the “Surviving R. Kelly” doc is a lie—and while yes, she and Joycelyn are both with the singer she wouldn’t confirm or deny if they had threesomes with him. Instead, she said they’re “all a family” who go to amusement parks together.
“How do we say this without being inappropriate? Is this a three-way relationship, or do you each have a separate relationship with him? How does this work? I’m curious,” King said.
“Well, both of those,” Clary said. “We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are family all together. We have our moments where we sit and watch movies all together, we go to amusement parks all together.”
“I’m not talking about, Azriel, going to movies and sitting, watching – going to parks. I’m talking about is it – is it a three-way sexual relationship between the three of you?” King asked.
“Sexually, well, first of all, I’m not here to talk about my personal life, and I would never share with no one what I do in or outside of the bedroom. And as a woman, I’m sure you would not either,” Clary said.
“No, I wouldn’t but I –”
“Okay, then, so next question,” Clary said.
Following that Azriel shockingly claimed that her parents who were seen on “Surviving R. Kelly” desperately searching for her had been trying to force her to take sexually suggestive photos with Kelly when she was 17 so that they could “blackmail” him.
Azriel’s shocking claim was echoed by Joycelyn who had a similar sentiment. According to her, her parents are trying to “scam” R. Kelly.
“Okay, so when I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age. So when I met him, he thought that I was 18,” Clary said. “On top of that, when I was 17, my parents were actually making me, trying to get me to take photos with him, take sexual videos with him, all kinds of stuff.”
“Wait, wait, wait. Your parents encouraged you to do sexual videos with R. Kelly?” King asked.
“Yes,” Clary said. “Yes, and they said, because if they ever have to blackmail him, what they’re trying to do now, they can use it against him, which is exactly what they’re doing.”
Savage nodded in agreement, adding, “everything that she’s saying is true.”
“Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn’t agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they’re just very upset,” Savage said.
Azriel and Joycelyn denied that they initially contacted Kelly because they had singing aspirations.
R. Kelly’s troubles aren’t over, there’s a new allegation surfacing surrounding him and an underaged girl in Detroit.
