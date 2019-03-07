Syleena Johnson On Headline Heat

Syleena Johnson gets to discuss everything from relationships to health as a host on TV One’s Sister Circle’ — but some things are just too messy for her to address while on television.

Luckily, the singer stopped by to clear up some of the messiest rumors Bossip has ever written about her; including that little shady comment she made about Blue Ivy’s hair a couple of years back. Syleena also dished on her upcoming single and album entitled “Woman”.

Check it out in the video above.