A Lil Positivity: Big Boi & The NFL Make $100K Donation To The Martin Luther King Jr. Center For Nonviolent Social Change

Big Boi Joins Forces With The NFL To Donate To Nonviolent Social Change

It’s no secret that both Big Boi and Travis Scott were on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for joining Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

Now, Both artists have officially used their appearances as leverage to make joint donations to charities of their choices. Travis Scott’s was announced back in January, when he made a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, and now, the NFL and Big Boi have their own plans to donate another $100,000 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta.

According to reports from the people over at TMZ, the NFL and Big Boi are expected to announce the donation sometime on Thursday. Both Travis and Maroon 5 announced their own plans to make donations before the game even took place, but sources close to the Outkast star explained that he always intended to announce a donation in partnership with the NFL.

All three of the acts who were involved with the halftime show were criticized for not standing up to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, who was shut out after protesting police brutality against unarmed black men. A number of high-profile acts did indeed turn down these same opportunities to play the show in solidarity with Kaepernick, including Cardi B and Rihanna.

An official announcement of Big Boi and NFL’s donation is expected to arrive sometime shortly, but Big is on vacation in the Dominican Republic at the moment, so he’s probably not in any hurry…