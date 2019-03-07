It’s A Madness, Bruv: Idris Elba Is Hosting SNL This Weekend And The Promo Spot Is Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
Idris Elba’s Promo Spot As SNL Host

Idris Elba will be the man of the hour this Saturday night when the lights go up at 30 Rock for Saturday Night Live.

Yesterday the show’s Instagram page posted the promo spot that is very different than the typical host-musical guest-SNL cast member format.

Idris Elba AND Khalid?! Sign. Us. Up!

