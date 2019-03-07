Awkward R&R: Big Boi Harassed For Money By A Group Of Dominican Boys While Vacationing [Video]

Big Boi Accosted By Kids in DR

Big Boi was put in a weird, potentially dangerous situation while riding this 4-wheeler in DR. The rap veteran was stalked and harassed by a group of young boys after he gave a few of the panhandling teens some money. The situation escalated QUICKLY with the boys accosting the vehicle…

How awkward! After the chaos, Big Boi showed another video of himself driving freely.

Good thing everyone was safe. What would YOU have done in this situation?